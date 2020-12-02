localish

Filipino dessert business, Sweet Condesa, is a dream come true for owner

By Chris Bollini
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Creating Filipino-inspired desserts at Sweet Condesa, an Oakland-based business is a dream come true for the owner and pastry artist Melody Lorenzo.

"I grew up in the Philippines, born and raised," Lorenzo explains, "...when I immigrated here in the U.S., I always wanted to be a pastry chef and incorporate the flavors, the desserts that I grew up with in the Philippines."

One of the most popular desserts is the calamansi pie, which incorporates the flavor of calamansi, a lime-like citrus fruit from the Philippines.

"It's a Filipino take on the Key Lime pie and it just melts in your mouth," Lorenzo reveals. Another wildly successful treat is the ube pie, which uses a purple sweet potato.

