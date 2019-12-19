Filmmakers recreate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot

By Tim Sarquis
A group of filmmakers from Fresno, CA got together to recreate the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot, using only handmade costumes and props! Bryan and Roque are the creative duo behind Dumb Drum, a YouTube channel focused on sweded films. Together, they created SwedeFest, a film festival where filmmakers recreate scenes or trailers of popular movies, using low-to no budget, otherwise known as a swede.

We go behind the scenes of their latest production, recreating The Rise of Skywalker trailer and how they united the local film making community.

See the full recreated trailer below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomoviesmovie theaterswede filmstar warstheaterfilm festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Shoot out between 2 vehicles ends in crash in northeast Fresno
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Fresno Police hunt for gunman who injured army veteran's 5-year-old daughter
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
LIVE: House votes on 2 impeachment articles against Trump
Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno
Show More
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash, 3 held
Some NB lanes of I-5 shut down after winds overturn mobile home
2 killed, mother and 4 kids in hospital after house fire in central Fresno
Judge approves $24.5 billion for PG&E fire victims
More TOP STORIES News