For the holidays, Bethlehem, Pa, transforms to Christmas City, USA

Bethlehem, Pa is Christmas City USA! If you want to get into the holiday spirit, a day in Bethlehem is just what you need. Visit downtown Bethlehem to find the perfect gift and meet Santa!

Fo the past 30 years, Christkindlmarkt in the Lehigh Valley has served as a one-stop shop for all your Christmas decorating needs. And as a bonus, all the proceeds go to local arts programs. Then, we make a stop at Social Still Distillery, for some of their winter-inspired drinks. Finally, finish up the day with a horse drawn carriage ride with the Bethlehem Carriage Company.


Quinn Avery (@qustomquinncs) and Chris Marciano (@chrismarcianophoto) are our guest hosts for this festive tour of the jolliest city in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bethlehemlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Shoot out between 2 vehicles ends in crash in northeast Fresno
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Fresno Police hunt for gunman who injured army veteran's 5-year-old daughter
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
LIVE: House nears evening impeachment vote as Trump cries foul
Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno
Show More
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash, 3 held
Some NB lanes of I-5 shut down after winds overturn mobile home
2 killed, mother and 4 kids in hospital after house fire in central Fresno
Judge approves $24.5 billion for PG&E fire victims
More TOP STORIES News