Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
After a Colonial Williamsburg park housing the busts went bankrupt, a gentleman involved in the creation of the park decided he couldn't crush them as he was directed. So he bought some land in rural Virginia and that's where the statues currently sit.
Related topics:
president barack obamapresident donald trumplocalishmy go to
president barack obamapresident donald trumplocalishmy go to
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News