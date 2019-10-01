Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia

After a Colonial Williamsburg park housing the busts went bankrupt, a gentleman involved in the creation of the park decided he couldn't crush them as he was directed. So he bought some land in rural Virginia and that's where the statues currently sit.
