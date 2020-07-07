Girls Scouts pay it forward and provide care kits to families in need during COVID19

Girl Scouts are donating their time and artistic skills by helping local families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Girl Scout Troop 3006, which is part of the Magnolia Service unit which includes Van Nuys, Valley Village and North Hollywood neighborhoods of Southern California, provided care kits to the Alexandria House. Care kits included included food, essential items and face masks.

"It shows people that the Girl Scouts care," said director of development at Alexandria House, Michele Richards.

Recipient Alexandria House, located in Los Angeles, is a a nonprofit housing shelter that helps women and children find a permanent home.

"It makes a real big impact on people because so many times people are isolated, alone and are feeling that nobody cares about them," Richards said.

Organizers say the care kits are in greater need due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

"There's a lot more people starting to experience homelessness. There's a lot more people experiencing joblessness that need help," said Rose Forbes, executive director with Support & Feed. "Sometimes people don't want to ask for help, so they just need a place to go that they know they can receive help," Forbes explained.

"I feel really happy to be part of helping someone in need," said Luna Martin, member of Girl Scouts Troop 3006. Donors, such as Troop 3006, assembled dozens of care kits and even decorated personalized face masks.
