4-year-old Houston girl who had 3 heart surgeries surprised with birthday parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- Acelynn Akhtar was born with congenital heart disease and underwent her first surgery at just three weeks old.

The Houston, Texas girl had her second surgery at six months and was told she would need another operation days before turning 4.

Her family had to cancel her birthday party since she was in quarantine before the operation, but Acelynn's mom promised her with a huge party when she turned 5.

Unfortunately, Acelynn's 5th birthday bash was canceled because of COVID-19. But her friends and family were able to put together a celebration by surprising her with a car parade in the neighborhood.
