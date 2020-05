JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Gringos Tacos in Jersey City, New Jersey is a beloved spot for delicious Mexican food with a twist. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to shut their doors. That's when a friend gave them a great idea to start sending meals to hospital workers! Now, they're sending out over 100 meals a day to the frontline workers in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.