Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need

Some say gardening is a therapeutic and healing art form.

That is why Heroic Gardens' mission is to bring gardening to the communities of local Veterans.


The organization wants to help Veterans learn how to grow hope by stepping into the backyards of veterans in need and beautify their surroundings.


They aim to show appreciation for their service by connecting the great people that have served this country with plants and nature.
