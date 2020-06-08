Canceled school events give these Houston teens opportunity to give back to families in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- Seniors at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas had to miss out on a lot of big school events like prom, and they didn't have your typical graduation ceremony.

But instead of getting upset, the students have been bonding over giving back.


Several students are volunteering with Small Steps Nurturing Center, an early childhood center that helps families hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teens help the center during the school year by working in the classrooms. But now the high school students are dropping off food donations, and handing out meals to families in need.


If you would like to learn more about Small Steps Nurturing Center, visit ssnc.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhigh schoolcommunity strongmore in commonktrkcovid 19 pandemicfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected DUI driver crashes into pole in Lemoore
State Superintendent to release guidance for reopening CA schools
Central California coronavirus cases
Laundry room vent catches fire in Parlier home, firefighters say
Deputy killed, 2 officers injured after being ambushed in Santa Cruz Co.
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
Show More
Shaver Lake reopens to visitors with new guidelines
Inmate found dead at Corcoran prison, authorities say
60-acre brush fire threatening structures in Castaic
Fire forces emergency evacuations, road closures in Mariposa Co.
Protests held around the South Valley amid George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News