localish

Cobra Lounge turns Chicago staples into soups, including Italian beef, hot dogs

By Jordan Arsenau
CHICAGO -- A Chicago restaurant, brewery and music venue is stirring the pot in the city's West Loop neighborhood.

Cobra Lounge and All Rise Brewing has begun transforming Windy City classics like hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches into savory soups for the fall.

"I've been threatening to make hot dog soup for a very long time," Chef Jason Gilmore said. "Clearly it doesn't sound that appetizing because most people think of hot dog water."

Cobra Lounge and All Rise Brewing GM Louie Mendicino had doubts about whether a hot dog could work as a soup, but said his chef is a savant when it comes to putting a little bit of Chicago in the food he makes.

"He's really good at developing, curating and crafting a dish that will make people go, 'I didn't think that would work, but I can't wait to try it,'" Mendicino said.

The "Hot Dog Soup" has all the Chicago-style ingredients you would expect: Vienna beef hot dogs, pickles, onions, mustard, tomatoes and celery salt. The Italian beef soup is made with beef drippings and garnished with toast points, homemade giardiniera and mozzarella cheese.

"I think the only thing he hasn't done yet is a pizza soup," Mendicino said.

Visit cobralounge.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopsouphot dogsrestaurantbite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
Iconic Fresno theater forced to stay closed ahead of the holidays
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Fresno zoo's beloved orangutan loses battle with cancer
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Show More
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Fresno Co.
Tulare Co. Administrative Office closed after employee contracts COVID-19
Thousands lose power, including Reedley College, after crash
Fresno Co. seeing increase in wait time for COVID-19 test results
More TOP STORIES News