Houston couple's love story after 9/11 inspires musical

HOUSTON -- Nick and Diane Marson lived half a world away from each other before they met on the darkest of days: September 11, 2001.

The two strangers were among thousands of passengers whose flights were unexpectedly diverted to Gander, Newfoundland after the World Trade Center attacks.

But in the face of tragedy, the people of Gander opened their hearts and homes to stranded passengers.

Many of them began to form surprising bonds, like Nick and Diane who married one year after they met in Newfoundland.

See how this Houston couple's incredible story of finding love in an unexpected place helped inspire a Tony-award winning Broadway musical, Come From Away.
