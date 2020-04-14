Houston doctor sacrificing time with newborn to help during virus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dr. Samar Yusuf and his wife, Anum Saddiqui, are celebrating one of the biggest milestones, a new baby!

But after two weeks, Dr. Yusuf had to leave his family to fight COVID-19 on the frontlines.

The emergency room doctor from Houston, Texas did not want to put his wife or daughter Ava at risk, so they moved out to stay with family.

They likely won't all be together until Ava is at least 2-months-old but until then, Dr. Yusuf sees his sweet little girl every day through a window.

Anum says she is grateful for what they do have and she's looking forward to being together very soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbabycoronavirusmore in commonfamilydoctorscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News