The history behind Día de Los Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Los Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.

There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.

Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.

If you would like to see more of his looks, check him out on Instagram @escbeauty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweensocietymexicanktrkbeauty & lifestylelocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Madera Co., CHP says
One displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
Fresno residents see small Halloween turnout amid pandemic
33-year-old man shot and killed at Halloween party in Hanford
New trees being planted in Fresno as part of initiative
3 men shot in San Joaquin, authorities searching for suspect
Pot dispensaries can open in Fresno by August 2021
Show More
SQF Complex Fire: 170,165 acres burned, 80% contained
Creek Fire: Date for expected full containment pushed back to Nov. 15
13-year-old Fresno philanthropist hosts Halloween event
Fresno native named to CSU Board of Trustees
1 person hospitalized with burns after house fire in Kings Co.
More TOP STORIES News