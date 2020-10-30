HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Los Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.
There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.
Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.
The history behind Día de Los Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones
