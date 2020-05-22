localish

Liven up your virtual meetings with a visit from the cute animals at Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay

By Silvio Carrillo
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, California has over 100 rescued farm animals available to liven up your company's online meeting.

The nonprofit sanctuary's Goat-2-Meeting program allows you to schedule a meeting with one of their adorable animal ambassadors, including turkeys, pigs, cows, goats, and a llama named Paco!

Schedule your Goat-2-Meeting video call with friends, family, and co-workers with the following options:

FRIENDS & FAMILY OPTIONS
20 minute Virtual Private Tour | $65 donation for up to six people. This tour will highlight a few animal ambassadors and areas of the farm and is great for parties, happy hours and family events

20 minute Virtual Group Tour | $100 donation for 15 people. This tour will highlight a few animal ambassadors and areas of the farm and is great for parties, happy hours and family events

Please note: They will send you a GoToMeeting link to join your tour! They count "people" as connections to the online meeting.

CORPORATE OPTIONS

10-minute Corporate Meeting Cameo | $100 donation for unlimited guests. They'll call in to your meeting and bring smiles to your co-workers faces!

25-minute Corporate Meeting Virtual Tour | $250 donation for unlimited guests. They'll call in and show you and your co-workers around the farm!

25-minute VIP Meeting Tour | $750 donation for unlimited guests. This tour with the executive director to give you a very special view of the farm.

Please note: Corporate tours will be asked to provide your video conference meeting link. They can use the platform of your choosing.

Get more information on Goat-2-Meeting here.
