Long Island Community Journalist adopts a cat during the coronavirus pandemic

EAST PATCHOGUE, New York -- While families across the country are self-quarantining, pet adoptions have been at an all-time high and I decided it was time for me to adopt a new member of my family as well.
I have only had one cat in my life and he, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 18.
I decided it was the perfect time to open up my heart and embrace my search for my new quarantine buddy.
Fortunately, the Founder/President of Paws Unite People, Meredith Festa, was able to set up a safe space for me to visit and meet each one of her adoptable cats.
"People are adopting more, there's a therapeutic benefit to that," said Festa. "You have to think about the biggest issue with the quarantine for a lot of people has been the depression. The lack of interaction with other people they are lonely. People are home trapped in their house and they can't go out and start to go stir crazy, you know a cat or dog is going to pick up on that. It's that extra company that makes you feel a little bit better."
I told Festa what kind of cat I was looking for and she managed to set me up in a room where she thought I would find my perfect match.
We both wore masks and gloves for our initial first meeting and then she left the room so that we can properly social distance while I spent some time getting to know her cats.
"It's very important to look at your life before you decide to adopt a pet," said Festa. "I left you in the room with all the animals because I thought it was important for you to spend time with the cats to make the right decision."
I ended up adopting a nine-month-old kitten named Kylo and I could not be happier with my choice to bring this bundle of joy home with me!
