Iconic Chicago liquor company makes hand sanitizer for hospitals

CHICAGO -- Jeppson's Malort, a classic Chicago adult beverage, is getting into the hand sanitizer business to join the fight against COVID-19.
"Malort is fun. It's not something you would, in ordinary times, take seriously," said Tremaine Atkinson, CEO and head distiller at CH Distillery. "When you're thinking about all these people who are in danger right now, not only the people who potentially might have the virus but the people who are trying to help them, it makes you want to help."
Atkinson said the liquor company felt inspired to help out.
They decided to mix their high-proof alcohol with hydrogen peroxide and glycerin to make hand sanitizer for first responders, hospitals and other health care facilities, such as blood banks.
"We're doing it on a donation-only basis. We're not selling it or trying to cover costs. We're giving it away," Atkinson said.
For those looking for more information or to request a donation, visit CH Distillery's website here.
