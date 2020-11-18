localish

Illumination: Tree Lights returns to Morton Arboretum for holiday lights with social distancing

By Jesse Kirsch
LISLE, Ill. -- The Morton Arboretum is gearing up once again for "Illumination: Tree Lights," but with a social distancing twist this year.

"We've got a driving experience instead of walking," explained the arboretum's Tari Marshall, who added that this will make the displays "accessible to everyone without worrying, whether they're going to be safe," even making the experience possible for people who wouldn't have been able to explore the displays on foot.

Another change Marshall noted: The annual holiday displays will stretch over 2 miles this year, as opposed to 1 mile in years past.

"There are tens of thousands of lights," which Marshall noted are "sustainable" and "nature friendly."

You can visit the displays from November 20, 2020 to January 3, 2021 and get more information about buying tickets here.
