localish inspire

Cosplay designer creates jaw-dropping food-themed costumes

NEW YORK -- Olivia Mears wanted to be an art teacher, but after a picture of one of her incredible dresses, the 'Taco-Belle' went viral, she decided making them full-time was her calling.

"Over the years, making my art more about modeling clothes, it's been a journey," she says, "...it's also about overcoming my anxiety and my confidence issues...You can't get anything done unless you are determined yourself, and you can't rely on other people to give you the inspiration to do that."

If you want to see more of her creations, check her out on Instagram @AvantGeek.

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspirefoodfashionepic cosplaydresseslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Kid starts small business cleaning headstones
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
UPS Driver Goes Viral
Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More vaccines expected in California next month, Newsom says
Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement
Man accused of breaking into 17 Fresno Co. businesses, stealing tax info, cash
Man shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine at more stores
Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office faces more complaints about COVID-19 policies
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Show More
High-speed chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, 2 arrested
Fresno man finds necklace with ashes inside in downtown Fresno, social media helps track down owner
Police searching for man who robbed central Fresno store
COVID vaccine availability brings Fresno Unified closer to 'full' return to classrooms
Intel report finds Saudi prince 'approved' US journalist's killing
More TOP STORIES News