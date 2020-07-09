Klein Oak Coach Jason Glenn gives inspiring speech about race in America to his football players

SPRING, Texas -- Klein Oak coach Jason Glenn only planned to speak to his players for two or three minutes, but his message in the wake of George Floyd's death turned into a much longer discussion about faith, love, and kindness.

The video of his speech has racked up millions of views on social media!

"Your skin color, your race, your religion - that won't divide us...We have to love one another." Coach Glenn encouraged his players to listen to one another, respect one another, and understand.

An All-American player at Texas A&M, and later a player and coach in the NFL, Glenn returned to the high school level to make a real difference in players' lives.

He's sure that his path led him to this moment, to help his players cope and forge a new path of understanding. He tells us the purpose of his football program is "to raise great young men."

If you would like to watch the entire speech, check it out on Facebook below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springblack lives mattereducationhigh schoolmore in commonfootballktrksportsgood newsrace in americalocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man looking for help randomly murdered in central Fresno, police say
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
Central California coronavirus cases
No charges against man who hit protesters with Jeep at Visalia march
FDA warns about toxic hand sanitizers, 14 now on the list
Fresno Co. officials brace for surge in COVID-19 patients in area hospitals
$0 bail impact? Skipped court dates are common
Show More
CA is preparing for another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Newsom says
Orange Cove man identified as suspect who died in officer-involved shooting
84 investigators working to trace spread of COVID-19 in Fresno County
2 women shot in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police investigating 'probable homicide' after man's body found
More TOP STORIES News