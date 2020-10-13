Lawyer-turned bagel consultant takes bagel recipe around the world

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey -- Beth George, a lawyer-turned-bagel consultant, is taking her unique and exclusive bagel recipe around the world.
Through her consulting business, BYOB Bagels, George is helping entrepreneurs start their own bagel business and guiding them through a recipe she's been perfecting for over 15 years.
"Bagels are infinite! You just have to know what you're doing. You can't just mix anything because there is a science behind it," said George.
Over the years, she has developed precise techniques, formulas, and teaching methods which have allowed her to consult clients anywhere in the world.
"Because of COVID a lot of the consulting is done online now. The farthest we've traveled is the Horn of Africa, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Paris, Australia, the Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands," said George.
Despite being a lawyer by trade, Beth embarked on this baking venture as a result of her son's food sensitivities, which inspired her to create a recipe that he would be able to enjoy.
George takes pride in her recipes, customizable from client to client, but one thing she will not compromise on is the ingredients; which allow her bagels to have the quality standard that defines her business.
"If you're going to make a half a million-dollar investment then you should know how to make a bagel and Beth can teach you to do that. Working with her and accommodating her recipes on my equipment we just see the satisfaction from the customers," said Frank Mauro, who sources equipment and offers independent consulting to BYOB BAGELS.
George is determined to continue helping others embark on a journey as unique as that of starting a bagel business, walking them through the process every step of the way.
"I really think it's all about self-determination. We're seeing that a lot during COVID, people are like everything has changed how do I become my own boss? We are one of the ways to become your own boss," said George.
