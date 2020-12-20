localish

Check out how the Lincoln Park Zoo celebrates the holidays

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- A Chicago holiday tradition lives on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln Park Zoo's annual ZooLights celebration started Nov. 20 and runs through Jan. 3.

"We light up all the trees, put up over 100 displays," said Josh Rupp, director of events. "We have about 2,000,000 lights across the grounds. People come from all across the world every single year just to see these lights."

However, the zoo said due to a loss of revenue because of the pandemic the event will not be free this year.

RELATED: Lincoln Park Zoo to temporarily close, launch YouTube series after annual ZooLights celebration

Tickets will cost $5 per person. Capacity will also be limited each day to keep up with CDC social distancing guidelines.

"Everything is outdoors and in the open air. It's just a much different experience this year," Rupp said. "It feels like the zoo is your own environment by yourself."

The ZooLights celebration is sold out, but there are still two nights families can attend for free, December 21 and December 29.
