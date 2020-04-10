acts of kindness

Pizza shop gives free pizza to hospitals during COVID-19 crisis

Despite her business drastically slowing because of the coronavirus, owner Carmela Fuccio has donated free pizza to hospital staff and police officers nearby, stressing how important it is to give back at a time like this.

"These people are putting their lives at risk for us, so let them feel good in any way. At least put food on their tables." Fuccio said.

Fuccio has personally delivered the free pizzas and salads to nearby hospitals and a police station.

Pizza Sociale is open for lunch and dinner for both take out and delivery.
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd
Downtown Los Angeles
213-634-5444
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessmall businessmore in commoncoronavirusact of kindnessacts of kindnesslocalishfyi pizzabe localishcovid 19be localish los angeles
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Bride gives bouquets to random strangers after wedding postponed
VIDEO: FedEx driver sees downed American flag, stops to properly fold it
NJ preschool teaches the importance of kindness
Garbage truck driver leaves surprise gift for 2-year-old fan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in central Fresno alley
Central California coronavirus cases
Fire crews battling fire along Highway 41 near Friant Ave.
Don't forget your face mask, Fresno's new shelter-in-place order in effect today
Newsom to outline rules for CA businesses reopening
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
Show More
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Parlier
Reopening California: 1st mall reopens with COVID-19 precautions
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Trump admin shelves detailed guide to reopening country
Local residents can camp in RVs, trailers at Lake McClure
More TOP STORIES News