Streets of Woodfield holds Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes with Love Locks Wall

By Yukare Nakayama
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- Valentine's Day is just around the corner and the Streets of Woodfield located in Schaumburg, Illinois is spreading that cheer with their Love Locks wall.

The Love Locks wall located at the Streets of Woodfield shopping center emulates the love locks from Europe bridges. It's a project that was made to spread Valentine's Day cheer as well as help the businesses in the shopping center.

"The most important thing for us was to bring back a positive community feel and to, you know, bring some light back and positivity to the community," said Rishika Mahtani, marketing manager for ShopCore Properties.

Anytime shoppers purchase items from either Cream Bar, Maggianos, GQ Formalwear, Loft and Color Me Mine, they get to have a heart lock. Mahtani said once the heart locks are place on the grid, customers can take a picture and upload it Instagram and tag @Streetsofwoodfield with the hashtag #HeartLocks. This will give customers a chance to enter and win the Streets of Woodfield Valentine's sweepstakes.
