Marine Corps Veteran Honored With a New Smart Home

This disabled Marine Corps veteran needed a home he could navigate independently-and thanks to the kindness of others, received an entirely wheel-chair accessible home with state-of-the-art components that help him live a more comfortable life. This home is completely wheel chair accessible and can be controlled with the use of a tablet or iPad. The city of Menifee celebrated the ribbon cutting of the home with all the bells and whistles this Marine Corps veteran deserved.
