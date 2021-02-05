localish

Master Chef Martin Yan is making these mouthwatering traditional dishes for Lunar New Year

By Chris Bollini & Dion Lim
SAN FRANCISCO -- Martin Yan, a master chef and legendary television host of over 3,000 cooking shows around the world, prepares one of his special Lunar New Year dishes with ABC7's Dion Lim.

"Today we're going to do something very traditional, very authentic...a lettuce cup," Yan explains, "It's fresh, it's contemporary and it's healthy."

As he prepares the dish, Yan also discusses the symbolism of Lunar New Year dishes like noodles with meatballs. "A noodle is long-lasting happiness, long lasting friendship, long-lasting good fortune, and good health," Yan says. "So a meatball is nice and round. Round means infinity, is never-ending...that's another symbolism."
Yan then points to a bowl full of colorful citrus fruits. "Mandarin orange, orange, tangerine...the color of gold," Yan explains, "When you visit friends and relatives...always bring along this to wish them good luck and good fortune."

Yan ends his time with Lim by sharing his Lunar New Year wish. "Let us wish that everything is going to be different, " Yan reveals. "Fresh, new and exciting in the Year of the Ox and this is what my wish is." For more recipes, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgofoodcelebrity cheflunar new yearbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Perfect pairings for Valentine's Day
Cheerleaders on a mission to spread cheer during the pandemic
Hot Chicken Mama brings Nashville-style heat to Long Island
'Berry' small business helps college student pay for school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Detectives say Fresno man sexually abused 12-year-old for months with her mother's help
Fresno pleads with President Biden for more COVID vaccine
Golden State Killer transferred to Corcoran prison
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
CDC: Guidance on reopening schools to be released next week
Corrections workers at FCI Mendota file lawsuit demanding COVID-19 hazard pay
Fresno County's stunning Blossom Trail opens
Show More
Large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Merced
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 cars while trying to run across Highway 99 in Tulare
2 injured in central Fresno house fire, firefighters say
More TOP STORIES News