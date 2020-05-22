Meet 4 sisters brewing some of the best beer in town!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The taps will finally begin flowing again at Houston's 4J Brewing Company!

The 100 percent female-owned and family-operated brewery was forced to scale back to to-go orders only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the popular beer-maker is welcoming back customers, at limited capacity.

Jennifer Edwards first started 4J Brewing Company in Spring Branch in 2018 after being laid off from her banking job.

She came from long tradition of home brewers, her father included, so she decided to switch gears and open her own brewery.

4J Brewing Company draws its name from Jennifer and her sisters Jessica, Jackie and Joanna, who all help out with the family business.

Although 4J Brewing Company will begin operating with limited hours, they are thanking the community for its support and for keeping the love of craft beer alive!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrkcraft beerbeerlocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for killing mother in Madera Co., sheriff says
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Hanford man arrested after illegal videos found on phone
Show More
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
Over 2,500 marijuana plants found at multiple Los Banos homes
Man allegedly points gun at employees at Visalia brewery
More TOP STORIES News