Jonah's Hands: This 11-Year-Old Crochet Prodigy Will Inspire You

LaCrosse, Wis. -- This Wisconsin boy taught himself how to crochet at the age of 5. Since then, he's been hooked on crocheting and giving back.
"I gave him some yarn and he had the hook and then I left for a while. And I thought I'd come back to a ball of yarn and a big mess. And I came back to a nicely done dishcloth," says his mom, Jennifer Larson.
Jonah started his own business called Jonah's Hands, where he crochets beautiful items and donates part of the proceeds to charity, including the orphanage from which he was adopted as an infant.
