Meet the Chicken Lady biking to end AIDS

LOS ANGELES -- "His spirit and his soul is keeping me going on this ride, up those long, hard hills. I will flap my wings as long as I can until we do end AIDS." After losing a close friend during the AIDS epidemic, Ken Thomason took on the alter-ego of "Chicken Lady" to spread joy as he biked from San Francisco to L.A. in support of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

After 25 years and thousands of miles, the Chicken Lady continues to prove that you don't need to be a spring chicken to make a difference!

To learn more about Chicken Lady visit this www.facebook.com/groups/131927920164158/about

To learn more about Aids Lifecycle and how you can help go to www.aidslifecycle.org
