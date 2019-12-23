James Coney Island: Houston's hot dog leader for 96 years

James Coney Island has been synonymous with hot dogs in Houston for nearly a century!

Founded by two Greek brothers Tom and James Papadakis in 1923, the restaurant's claim to fame is their "Coney Dog," which features a southwestern twist on a Greek recipe.

James Coney Island has 17 restaurants across Houston, a menu with 13 different hot dogs and an expanded menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.

And it's not just Houstonians who have enjoyed JCI over the years. John Wayne, LBJ and more have all enjoyed a hot dog at the Houston institution!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodhot dogsrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Show More
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News