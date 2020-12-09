Formerly homeless activist surprised by grateful community

TUSTIN, Calif. -- "Everyone needs to hear that they're loved. That they have purpose. That they're beautiful." TyRon Jackson is the founder and president of Operation Warm Wishes, a non-profit that serves the homeless, troubled youth, and families in need.

After growing up homeless in a family that didn't accept his sexuality, TyRon dedicated his life to helping others. For 13 years, Operation Warm Wishes has been hosting everything from food giveaways to birthday parties for kids who can't afford them, but it's TyRon's positivity and selflessness that inspired his community to do something nice for him. Watch to see his emotional response to their surprise!

For more information about Operation Warm Wishes, visit: www.operationwarmwishes.com
