food

This imaginative donut shop is inspired by Mexican pop culture

The donut shop in Downey, CA is anything but traditional.

From the Instagram-friendly decor inside and out, to the glittery and imaginative donuts inspired by Mexican pop culture. This shop can't keep their doughnuts on the shelf!

Some of the top neighborhood favorites are the Abuelita hot chocolate, bionico, mazapan and El Santo donuts, but their best-selling one is the Bidi Bom donut, which is inspired by the late Mexican-Tejana singer, Selena.

The delicious, sugary treats are made fresh daily with real yeast and take many hours to make just right.

Follow Donas on social media at: facebook.com/Donas8636
and on Instagram: @donasofficial and Twitter: @Donas8636
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downeyfoodmexicanfyi donutsbite sizelocalishdonuts
FOOD
Renowned Houston chef remembers his humble beginnings
Snoop Dogg gives away free turkey for Thanksgiving
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
This single mother of four churned her past into a sweet success!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm to bring rain to Valley, snow to mountains
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
DMV generating $50M a year by selling drivers' personal information: Report
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Show More
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
Fresno mass shooting: Hmong community struggles with painful memories as new year approaches
Non-profits scramble for last-minute donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead in front yard
More TOP STORIES News