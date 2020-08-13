Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn partners with Rethink to reimagine feeding Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- When the popular SF bistro Petit Crenn closed due to the novel coronavirus, owner and world-renowned chef Dominique Crenn decided to rethink and rework her restaurant model to feed those in need.Crenn is the first-ever female chef to receive three Michelin stars in America.Crenn partnered with Rethink, a New York-based company on a mission to create an equitable food system that benefits residents facing food insecurity.While Petit Crenn remains closed to the public, Crenn has rehired a team of staff to create healthy and delicious meals, which are delivered to Glide to feed San Francisco's homeless population.