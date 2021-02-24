Meet the miracle medical student who defied all the odds

HOUSTON -- Claudia Martinez was just a normal college student before her life took a terrifying turn.

"... I started getting symptoms. Headaches, numbness, and tingling in my legs," She says. That's when doctors discovered that her brain was just a little bit too large for her skull, which caused a compressed spinal cord. "But for me, I didn't see it as a barrier at all. I just kept persevering. I had brain surgery in colleges. I continued having brain surgery during medical school."

After she had these surgeries, Claudia experienced a stroke that left her unable to function from the waist down. She had to learn how to walk and do simple tasks like brushing her teeth again. But through it all, she maintained her dream of becoming a doctor.

GET INSPIRED: Click here for more Localish!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlocalish inspiremedical emergencystrokeall goodlocalish show (lsh)doctorsfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in rollover crash in east central Fresno, CHP says
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
Housing market booming in Fresno County
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Man shot while on date with woman in central Fresno
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
Bitwise receives funding to help company expand across the country
'A Touch of Disney' event coming to Disney California Adventure
More TOP STORIES News