localish

Chicago movie theater rents out screens during COVID-19 pandemic

By Jalyn Henderson
This Chicago movie theater is back - sort of.

The New 400 Theater in Rogers Park is renting its screens during this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It took off like Gangbusters," General Manager Scott Holtz said. "We did a Facebook post and had 108 requests in two days. About 70% of those actually booked."

Three of the theater's four screens are open for reservations. People can watch movies, play video games and even host events.

"You bring your own DVD, Blu-ray or log into one of my computers and we'll stream it for you. You get the theater for three hours, with the concession stand open," Holtz said.

No room will hold more than 25 to 30 people and may change based on state gathering requirements.

"The only other time this theater was closed in 1918 for the Spanish Pandemic. Here we are in 2020, a little over 100 years, closed again," Holtz said. "We will come back."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkmoviesmovie theatermore in commoncoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiclocalishwls
LOCALISH
The most terrifying Latin American ghost stories
NJ burger joint has one of the best burgers in the country
Texas City bakery helping small businesses stay afloat
These cakes look so real, it's scary!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns man shot and killed by neighbor in Fresno
Suspect wanted for stealing car with 3-year-old inside in Merced arrested, police say
Barrett sworn in at SCOTUS as issues important to Trump await
1,000-ton haystack catches fire in Tulare County
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on COVID-19, CA fires
Power Shutoffs: PG&E works to restore power to thousands
1 arrested in Fresno for shooting, killing man in Corcoran
Show More
Fresno Co. sees big turnout in early voting compared to recent years
Creek Fire: 374,466 acres burned, 63% contained
Creek Fire: Contractors hoping to clean up properties before extreme weather
Atwater couple sets up Michael Myers house display for 'Halloween' fans
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million sold in Porterville
More TOP STORIES News