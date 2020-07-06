Glam Lab gets a real TREATment: a molten chocolate body scrub. See what I did there?

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- Aside from chocolate's obvious redeeming qualities (it's delicious), the sweet treat's main ingredient is great for your skin. That's right, cocoa is packed with antioxidants!

Antioxidants increase blood flow which helps turn over new skin cells leaving you with soft skin and an undeniable glow.

I've tried face treatments like the enzyme facial to increase blood flow and dermaplaning to shed dead skin cells... but I've yet to check out a body treatment that does both!

Haven Spa in SoHo specializes in scrubs and there was NO WAY I was passing up the opportunity to get covered in chocolate.

If you're not a fan of chocolate beware that you will leave smelling like you just got the golden ticket to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

For the chocolate lovers: this sweet treatment left my skin feeling the softest I've ever felt.

If you're not ready for a full body scrub, Haven Spa offers hand and foot scrubs with a mani/pedi combo!

Check out this latest episode of Glam Lab for the breakdown of the delicious new treatment.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
