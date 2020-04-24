Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston

Growing up, Alex Roman, Jr. used to watch his mom paint. Now, he and his mother are a street art team, and their murals are iconic across Houston.

Roman, known to many as Donkeeboy, and his mother Sylvia, known as Donkeemom, collaborate on almost every single project.

They paint murals for the Houston Astros, Shipley's Donuts, 8th Wonder Brewery, and much more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
artabc13 plus eadoabc13 plusfamilyabc7 salutes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Central California coronavirus cases
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car identified
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
Show More
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
More COVID-19 testing resources heading to Valley
Dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Sanger home
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News