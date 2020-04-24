BREAKING NEWS
Employee at Fresno's Ulta distribution center tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
Growing up, Alex Roman, Jr. used to watch his mom paint. Now, he and his mother are a street art team, and their murals are iconic across Houston.
Roman, known to many as
Donkeeboy
, and his mother Sylvia, known as
Donkeemom
, collaborate on almost every single project.
They paint murals for the Houston Astros, Shipley's Donuts, 8th Wonder Brewery, and much more.
