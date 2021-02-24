more in common

FREE MOM HUGS: Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- When Tabatha's mom declined to come to her same-sex wedding, Tabatha and her bride-to-be turned to a stranger for unconditional love and support.

"If your mom won't attend your same-sex wedding, then call me. I'll be there. I'll even bring the bubbles. To not be accepted by your family, it's just devastating. Everyone needs acceptance from their mother," says Sara Cunningham, founder of Free Mom Hugs.


Free Mom Hugs is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQIA+ couples who have been abandoned by their families.

"I don't have my blood DNA mom, but I still can have a mom. Love and acceptance mostly. She's what everybody deserves to feel."


We all have More in Common than we think. Click here for more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspirelgbtqlgbtq pridemore in commonweddingfeel goodlocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Racism against Asian Americans: What can we do about it?
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in rollover crash in east central Fresno, CHP says
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
Housing market booming in Fresno County
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Man shot while on date with woman in central Fresno
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
Bitwise receives funding to help company expand across the country
'A Touch of Disney' event coming to Disney California Adventure
More TOP STORIES News