localish

Smile South Central organization helps bring art to local neighborhoods with murals.

LOS ANGELES -- "2020 has been one of the most horrific years that I've seen since I've been alive and I like to give back to my community when I can," said Septerhed, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in murals, illustrations, and paintings.

" If we can help a younger generation by showing love...and give our time to help out...it teaches them to be like that later in life," he told Localish.

Septerhed is one of the muralists with Smile South Central, a grassroots group that brings art to Los Angeles neighborhoods.


"A lot of kids don't have the same opportunities as other kids. It's a human right to be shown love and compassion," Septerhed shared.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartkabcspark of lovelocalish show (lsh)mural artscommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Recreate famous works of art at home
This art museum encourages you to touch the art
The Grammy Museum now offers digital programming online
Take a sneak peak at this Sneakerhead paradise that is taking the sneaker culture by storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds
LIVE: CA's equity focus causing some vaccine delays, health sec. says
Sierra Unified school trustee facing calls for removal after Capitol incident
Law enforcement preparing for possible armed protest at CA Capitol
Part of Hwy 41 closed in Fresno County; detours in place
Adventure Church says Tower Theatre would remain event venue under their ownership
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Show More
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65
Valley firefighters could be trained to administer COVID-19 vaccine
US averages more than 3K COVID-19 deaths a day for past week
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
More TOP STORIES News