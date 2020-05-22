localish

San Jose neighborhood organizes 'thank you' parade for coronavirus front-line workers

By Dustin Dorsey
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- In a time of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, essential workers deserve to be praised for their job. One South San Jose neighborhood wanted to do just that by thanking first responders and health care workers with a special parade.

The neighbors decorated the streets with American flags and posters thanking all of these brave men and women. "This uncertainty has really united our community," Kiowa Circle resident Mike Peterson said. "We just wanted to say thank you. There's a lot going on in the world and this was something that really brought everyone together."

More than a dozen members of the San Jose Fire Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, San Jose Police Department and various health care workers drove through the 30-minute parade.

"I really came out here to represent my brothers and sisters from my hospital," San Jose Regional Medical Center Nurse Titia Farrales said. "I didn't expect to cry. I expected to come out here and wave and be happy, but it was so overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who put this together."

"We're getting acknowledgment for doing our job, which we committed to, but we are also getting the recognition of the sacrifices that it may take to do this job," San Jose Police Officer Denise Alvarez shared. "It really reinforces why I do what I do and why I chose this career path to serve this community where I grew up and lived all my life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgoparadecoronavirus californiacoronaviruslocalish show (lsh)localishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Small businesses team up to support each other with t-shirt fundraiser
A sweet ice cream surprise at your front door!
How to invite cute animals to your virtual meetings
Dine11 is feeding families in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California will release guidelines for churches to open Monday: Newsom
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to open on June 1 with modifications
Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park
Your dining experience will change now that Fresno County restaurants are reopening
Over $11,000 in stolen property from Tulare home recovered, man arrested
Show More
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Suspect opens fire at adults, child outside southwest Fresno apartment
Fresno 'shelter in place' lifts Tuesday, restaurants can open immediately
CA unemployment rate soars to 15.5%, 2.3M jobs lost
Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses
More TOP STORIES News