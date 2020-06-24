Neon Sign Artist Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

Brooklyn, N.Y. -- Matthew Day Perez fell in love with neon glass when he was only 14-years-old, right around the same time he came out. Today, he uses his art form to put messages that celebrate LGBTQ+ people in bright, neon lights.
