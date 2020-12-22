New Jersey model and businesswoman empowers through fashion

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey -- Briana Browne, a model, and businesswoman from Englewood, New Jersey, is fighting for change through her non-profit: The 370 Foundation, which works towards fashion sustainability and women empowerment."There is a need for an organization that deals with mental health and fashion sustainability and I hope to fill that void," said Briana Browne, founder of the 370 Foundation.After being displaced herself, after a fire destroyed her family home in 2015, Briana was inspired to make a change and give back to the community that once helped her.Fast forward to 2020, with her organization up and running, Briana has now partnered with the Playa Bowls of Bergen County, Red Model Management, and One Warm Coat to host a coat drive and bring warmth to the homeless this winter."The coat drive is something that I came up with to combat poverty and give back this holiday season while also being fashionably sustainable because a lot of clothes can be reused," said Browne.All donations and proceeds will go to Eva's Village, a non-profit working to provide care and support for people struggling with poverty, hunger, homelessness, and addiction.Each drop-off location will incorporate an in-store activation including a photo wall, a clothing rack to hang the donated coats, and a noted wall to leave notes for those who will be receiving the coats."It's very nerve-wracking to be out here doing this but I know the impact it's going to make and that's what keeps me going," said Browne.----------