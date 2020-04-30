be localish new york

New Jersey family helps feed frontline workers after recovering from COVID-19

PARAMUS, New Jersey -- For over 35 years, the Luberto family, owners of Fabulous Foods, has been producing and catering for corporate events, weddings, social parties, throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

After contracting COVID-19 and recovering from its symptoms, they knew they needed to help out the frontline workers battling this pandemic.

"We looked at each other and just said - it's time to do some good," said Fred Luberto, owner of Fabulous Foods.

Despite the event cancellations and the economic toll on their business, industry associations have teamed up so that Fabulous Foods can provide their food and services to frontline workers at hospitals and testing labs.

"Our business is going to suffer the longest because people just won't be in tune to having functions, so we're in it for the long haul and we'll do whatever we have to do to survive as a business," said Luberto.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
paramuscommunity journalistcoronavirus new jerseyin our backyardcoronavirusbe localish new yorkall goodfood bankneighborhood treatsbe localishlocalishbe kindfoodrestaurantcommunitynon profitoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
Coronavirus Check In With Enoteca Maria: The Restaurant Run by Grandmothers
Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom to order all California beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds
Central California coronavirus cases
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Fire at central Fresno liquor store is suspicious, officials say
Family of five escapes large house fire in east central Fresno
Show More
Tulare detective dresses as Batman to bring joy to neighborhoods
Strangers rally to help CA nurse replace stolen bike
'Crazy Bernie' fined $6,000 for violating Fresno's COVID-19 order
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Madera County
More TOP STORIES News