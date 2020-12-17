localish

240 holiday inflatables are biggest display yet at festive New Jersey house

By Miguel Amaya
WAYNE, New Jersey -- When it comes to decking the halls for the holiday season, Rich and Gina Martorana of Wayne, New Jersey are in a league of their own.

Every year since 2013, the Martoranas have converted their home into a dazzling display of lights and holiday inflatables, which now total over 240.

"With COVID and everything, not a lot of people are doing displays so we figured, let's make everybody happy and make a huge display and go bigger than last year," Rich said.

After weeks of preparation that began on November 6, the Martoranas transformed their home into a winter wonderland.

Gigantic inflatable depictions of Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus welcome visitors from all around the state mesmerizing all who enter the display.

When asked what this all costs to maintain, Rich said he'd rather focus on something more important than money.

"It's not about that ... I really could care less how much it is. Just to see kids come here and see a smile on their face, especially now, it's great," he explained.

Folks can visit the exhibit at 396 Fairfield Road between 8 a.m. and midnight every day, weather permitting.

"I've been told more than once in the past three days that we saved Christmas, so to hear that, it's pretty awesome," Martorana.

