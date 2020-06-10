New Jersey organization is sheltering LGBTQ individuals during the pandemic

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- Long before the coronavirus pandemic, the RAIN Foundation has been providing shelter to LGBTQ individuals facing homelessness.

The organization, which also provides social services to individuals who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, and hate crimes, has opened its doors to five individuals who were left homeless in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That broke my heart because how can a young person be displaced from their family in a pandemic? This is a time we need to stick together, but that's not the case for everyone," said Elaine Helms, founder of the RAIN foundation.

The services and shelter provided by the foundation have been life-changing for many of these individuals who view the organization as a family.

"Everybody shows rather than just says that they care. They go the extra mile to make sure that clients like myself are taken care of physically, mentally, and emotionally while on the journey to find a new place to live," said Clarissa Wright.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east orangepridenyc pride marchlgbtqcommunity journalistlgbtq pridecoronavirus new jerseypride monthin our backyardcoronavirusall goodwabclocalishtransgenderlgbtoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Tulare Co. crash, part of Hwy 198 closed for investigation
Deputy shot, authorities searching for armed suspect in Paso Robles
Central California coronavirus cases
23-year-old man arrested in connection to Visalia child abuse
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Central CA statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
Fisherman who drowned in Kings River while trying to save child identified
Show More
Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
2 bicyclists hospitalized after crash with car in Fresno County
Man and woman in critical condition after shooting in west central Fresno
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News