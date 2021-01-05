localish

Nonprofit helps feed undocumented families in need during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- During the pandemic, the nonprofit No Us Without You has been feeding more than 1,000 undocumented families each week.

Co-founder Damian Diaz said this nonprofit specifically helps back-of-house workers.

"We're talking porters, dishwashers, line cooks, prep cooks, we've also extended our help to street vendor and cleaning crews from different hotels," said Diaz.

They hand out items in Downtown Los Angeles' Arts District, providing food, pantry items, diapers and wipes.

"Each family gets a box of food that helps sustain their family of four to five for up to a week," said Diaz.

Diaz created No You Without Us in March right when the pandemic hit, when he felt like the undocumented community was being left out in a time of need.

"We jumped into action and we got 10 families fed for the first week. And now eight months later, we're about 1,300 families with the help of our team behind me," said Diaz.

Everyone receiving food has already been vetted through a questionnaire confirming that they can't receive any federal relief.

No Us Without You

Instagram: @nouswithoutyou
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Klein Oak Coach gives inspiring speech about race
African-inspired Ankara prints get modern makeover
Missouri City girl has mission to give books to 1 million kids
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dentist may be able to give you a COVID-19 vaccine shot soon
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
Fresno sees violent first weekend of 2021
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
Show More
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
I-TEAM: CA vaccine advisory committee warns of COVID vaccine delay
More TOP STORIES News