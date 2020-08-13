localish

San Jose's HERO Tent fuels Black Lives Matter protesters and human rights activists

SAN JOSE -- Following the death of George Floyd, 22-year-old Kiana Simmons attended the first protest staged in San Jose. Protests can be long with demonstrations lasting hours.

Now a San Jose nonprofit named HERO Tent aims to help those risking their lives to end systemic racism.


HERO stands for Human, Empowerment, Radical Optimism. The nonprofit organization strives to guarantee that all protesters and the surrounding community are provided with proper sustenance to continue their efforts for equality and social justice.

"We've fed and given water to thousands of people at this point," HERO Tent Board Secretary Jesilyn Faust shares. "We have over 70 volunteers out here helping us." While Simmon's supply and volunteer resources grow, so do her future plans for HERO Tent.

"I'd like to see it transform to different movements," Simmons explains. "What we offer can translate to any movement and we want to help the people of that movement get what they need while still being able to protest."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgoblack lives matterprotestall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Crafted cocktails made easy, safely at home
Glen Ivy Hot Springs reopens
3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers
Boys & Girls Club delivers thousands of meals to Bay Area families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crime, arrest, repeat: Troubling trend leads to rise in crime in Fresno
Fresno Co. teen trying to raise funeral costs after dad dies of COVID-19
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
Central California coronavirus cases
Authorities start spraying after West Nile-carrying mosquitoes detected in Clovis
State strike team listens to COVID-19 concerns in Tulare County
Show More
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography
5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle pile-up crash in north Fresno
Fast-moving brush fire in Southern California chars 10,500 acres
Man severely burned in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News