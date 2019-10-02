Nuyorican Poets Café Gives Voice to Rising Artists

NEW YORK CITY -- In 1973, in a living room in the East Village, a collection of Latino poets, playwrights and musicians founded an iconic New York institution.

More than 40 years later, the Nuyorican Poets Café is still one of the hottest venues in the city.

"This is the soul of New York City," says open mic host Caridad de la Luz. "This is where the truth gets told."

This award-winning venue is a coveted stage for storytellers, emcees, musicians and competitive poetry slam competitions.

Though initially founded for unsung Puerto Rican artists in the city, the scope of the art it showcases has expanded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagenew york citylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Bogus swatting call to police leads to chaotic scene outside two Fresno County homes
Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs
Man killed, driver injured in crash east of Fowler: CHP
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT Airport
Community holds vigil for Texas deputy with ties to the Valley
Show More
Trial begins for woman accused of killing Exeter police officer
$4 million grant aims to educate local students about vaping dangers
Final inspections underway as Big Fresno Fair prepares for 136th year
Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico
High school folklorico class helping students in more ways than one
More TOP STORIES News