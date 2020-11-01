Pan de Muerto: An important Dia de Los Muertos tradition honoring loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- Pan de Muerto, or "bread of the dead," has a long history as part of Dia de Los Muertos traditions.

Every year, families place the bread on the ofrendas, or Day of the Dead altars. It's meant to honor ancestors and loved ones who have passed away.

Bakeries like Tierra Caliente Bakery will only make Pan de Muerto once a year, from early October to early November.

Each bakery or family puts their spin on the recipe, but it usually sells out quickly no matter where you buy it.

Watch the video to learn more about the tradition and why it means so much to families.
