Parents in San Jose honor graduating high school seniors with commemorative signs

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- With proms, graduations and other activities canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduating high school seniors across the Bay Area are left to deal with a difficult reality.Seniors and their parents from Santa Teresa High School in San Jose, Calif. are trying to cope with this unprecedented time.Partnering with a local sign company, Fast Signs, parents in the Santa Teresa community have created decorative signs honoring graduating students."It's just a tiny thing, but if it makes a little smile amid tears, it's a good thing," Lars Samson said.