There Are over 300k X-Mas Lights on the Miracle on South 13th Street

For the past 20 plus years, the residents of South 13th Street in South Philadelphia have come together to put together one of the best Holiday Lights displays in the city.

Philadelphians have dubbed it Miracle on South 13th Street and people come from far and wide to see the festive display. We catch up with some of the hosts on this festive block and get a review from some of the attendees.
